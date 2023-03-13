Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Everything, Everywhere All At Once

Ke Huy Quan, the Vietnamese-born actor who as a child appeared in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan, 51, made his big-screen debut as Harrison Ford's sidekick, Short Round, in the 1984 film, and later appeared in the film The Goonies and the situation comedy Head Of The Class.

Quan became just the second Asian winner ever in the supporting actor category, joining Haing S Ngor for The Killing Fields in 1984.

An emotional Quan kissed his statue repeatedly and sniffled into the microphone on stage after receiving a standing ovation. Presenter Ariana DeBose was in tears.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream.”

He has spoken publicly about stepping away from acting as an adult, working as a stunt coordinator and assistant director, because there weren't enough opportunities for Asian actors.

Quan's portrayal of Waymond Wang was his first major role since the '90s.

Quan in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes acknowledged Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break.

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you."

Quan said he felt "so very lucky to have been chosen" for the Indiana Jones role, though he began to wonder "if that was it."

“For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid," Quan said. "Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again.”