Keanu Reeves set to join new Lego movie by Toy Story director

Keanu Reeves is reportedly set to join the cast of a new Lego movie.

The John Wick star, 61, has been tipped to re-team with his Toy Story 4 director, Josh Cooley, to work on a new film based around the toy franchise, which will be a live-action hybrid, according to Deadline.com.

The new film will be directed by Cooley and will feature a mixture of live-action filming and animation, with the project being created around Reeves' character.

The outlet reports there have been weeks of talks with Reeves, and he recently gave the "thumbs up to star in the film".

The news comes seven years after Reeves voiced the character of Duke Caboom in Cooley's 2019 animated movie Toy Story 4, which won an Oscar for best animated feature and grossed more than one billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

The Lego franchise kicked off with The Lego Movie in 2014 and was followed by a sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, in 2019 and two spin-off films: The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, which were both released in 2017.

The new Lego movie is not the only animated film Reeves is working on: he's also signed up to lend his voice to the Japanese samurai epic Hidari.