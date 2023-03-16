Keira Knightley rules out Pirates Of The Caribbean return

Keira Knightley has ruled out a return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean series.

The 37-year-old actress is happy with how her character Elizabeth Swann's story was told in the Disney franchise so despite producer Jerry Bruckheimer having expressed an interest to make a new movie with original star Johnny Depp, she doesn't think there would be a reason to bring back her alter ego.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "What about Elizabeth Swan?



"I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style."



The first movie in the series celebrates its 20th anniversary this year but Knightley doesn't remember "very much" about the film because it came at such a pivotal point in her career when she was incredibly busy.

She said: "It sort of launched me out of a rocket, really, as far as my career went.

"That year was Bend It Like Beckham, Love Actually and Pirates Of The Caribbean.



"So, I'm being asked about all three. Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17. so I don't really remember very much of it, but yes, it certainly was a very big year for me. "



Knightley's comments came just a few days after producer Bruckheimer admitted he "would love" to bring Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow.



He said: "We'll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie. That's all I can tell you."



The filmmaker and his team are "very excited" about what is in store for the sixth movie in the series.



Asked for an update on the project, he said: "We're all working on it. We'll see how it comes out. But we're all very excited. I think we're gonna have a great screenplay, and we're getting close."



Bruckheimer – who has produced blockbusters including Beverly Hills Cop and Top Gun – previously confirmed that the character of Captain Jack Sparrow would never be killed off.



He said: "You can't. We tried to kill him. It didn't work."