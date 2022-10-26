American singer Kelis shares video showing 2 women in Singapore touching her hair without permission

R&B singer Kelis Rogers-Mora, or Kelis, recently posted a video on Instagram showing an uncomfortable interaction she experienced while in Singapore.

In the video, which she posted on Saturday (Oct 22), the singer was sitting at a coffee shop when two women standing behind her started touching her braided hair and exclaiming in Mandarin about its length and whether it was real.

One of the women even said “wow” and gave a thumbs up after stroking several of Kelis’ braids.

The singer, best known for her 2003 hit song Milkshake, captioned the post: “I don’t even know what to say here.”

The hair-touching and exclaiming went on for quite a while and Kelis appeared to be unsure how to respond to these people invading her personal space. She turned to her friend, who was presumably recording this interaction, and shrugged.

“Just embrace it,” the friend said with a laugh, to which Kelis replied sarcastically, “Oh, I like to be touched.”