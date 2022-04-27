Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang found dead in quarantine hotel

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, also a familiar face on Singapore television, was found dead in his room at a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong on Apr 27, according to reports by the South China Morning Post, Oriental Daily and Now News.

The 87-year-old had returned to Hong Kong from Singapore on Apr 25 and checked into the Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui for a seven-day quarantine, SCMP reported.

He took a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on Apr 26 and tested negative.

When representatives from the health ministry checked on the hotel guests on Apr 27, there was no response from Tsang’s room. Hotel staff opened the door and Tsang was discovered to be unconscious. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, SCMP said.



According to AFP, Hong Kong police issued an incident report that said they were informed a "body" had been found by hotel staff around noon and the deceased was an 87-year-old surnamed Tsang.



The cause of death is being investigated.



The actor was spotted in Malaysia mid-April, eating at a famous charcoal-grilled pipa duck restaurant in Kedah. Tsang told the Sin Chew Daily he had completed a two-week trip to Malaysia and had flown back to Hong Kong via Singapore.

He described relishing time spent solo travelling after being looked after by others for almost all previous trips in his life.

Tsang’s 50-year acting career saw him star not only in numerous Hong Kong films and television series, but also in Hollywood blockbusters like 1998’s The Replacement Killers, 1999’s Anna and the King, 2001’s Rush Hour 2, the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day and 2005's Memoirs of a Geisha.

He also appeared in several Singapore television dramas including 1995’s The Teochew Family, 1996’s The Unbeatables 2 and 1998’s The New Adventures of Wisely, even making an appearance in Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd as Ah Boon's father.