Iconic saxophonist Kenny G to stage one-night show at Esplanade Concert Hall this July
The American musician last performed in Singapore in 2023.
American saxophonist Kenny G will return to Singapore for a one-night show this July. He will be playing at Esplanade Concert Hall on Jul 8, two years after his last performance at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.
Tickets for Kenny G Live Tour 2025 are now on sale via Sistic and Book My Show, with prices from S$88 to S$288.
Kenny G is regarded as one of the most successful musicians of all time, having sold over 75 million records in a career spanning over four decades.
His 1990 song Going Home is a bonafide hit in China, with many businesses and organisations using it to signal their closing time for the day.
In 1994, Kenny G won his first Grammy Award for the instrumental Forever In Love.