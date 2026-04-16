Japanese voice actor Kensho Ono will be in Singapore this May for Gundam movie screening

This May, Gundam fans in Singapore will have a way to catch one of the stars of the mecha franchise live in the flesh. Popular Japanese voice actor Kensho Ono, 36, will attend the gala premiere of the movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe, in Singapore.

There will be two sessions for the premiere – both of which will take place at Golden Village VivoCity on May 8. Tickets can be purchased via Golden Village's website.

The first session will start at 6pm, with tickets priced at S$89, while the second will start at 9.15pm, with tickets costing S$69. Kensho Ono will attend both sessions.

Do note, however, that attendees of each session will receive different gifts.