Japanese voice actor Kensho Ono will be in Singapore this May for Gundam movie screening
The prolific voice actor, who's starred in Kuroko's Basketball, Spy X Family and Attack On Titan, will be in Singapore on May 8 for the gala premiere of the movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe.
This May, Gundam fans in Singapore will have a way to catch one of the stars of the mecha franchise live in the flesh. Popular Japanese voice actor Kensho Ono, 36, will attend the gala premiere of the movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe, in Singapore.
There will be two sessions for the premiere – both of which will take place at Golden Village VivoCity on May 8. Tickets can be purchased via Golden Village's website.
The first session will start at 6pm, with tickets priced at S$89, while the second will start at 9.15pm, with tickets costing S$69. Kensho Ono will attend both sessions.
Do note, however, that attendees of each session will receive different gifts.
Those who attend the first session will get a T-shirt, a set of AR collectible tickets, a postcard set, various illustration cards, a Guns N' Roses sticker and a clear file.
Second session attendees, on the other hand, will get the same AR collectible ticket and postcard sets as well as an A3 poster, a booklet, serial codes and a unique sticker.
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe is the second part of a trilogy of films that follow Hathaway Noa, a man who secretly leads an insurgent group fighting a corrupt government.
Kensho Ono stars as Hathaway and is joined by various high-profile voice actors in the movie, including Reina Ueda, known for Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer, and Kenjiro Tsuda from Jujutsu Kaisen.
Ono himself has starred in numerous popular anime series, such as the title character in Kuroko's Basketball, Yuri in Spy X Family and Floch in Attack On Titan.