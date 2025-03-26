Japanese celebrities Kento Yamazaki and Suzu Hirose have reportedly split up

On Monday (Mar 24), Japanese magazine Josei Seven reported that Alice In Borderland star Kento Yamazaki, 30, and actress-model Suzu Hirose, 26, have split up. The two celebrities previously co-starred in the 2016 film Your Lie In April – a live-action adaptation of the hit manga of the same name.

The pair's relationship was first reported in 2022 by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun which published photos, allegedly of Yamazaki and Hirose entering the latter's apartment on multiple occasions.

According to an industry insider who spoke to Josei Seven, Yamazaki and Hirose had been seen wearing matching rings on their right ring fingers – leading to many believing that they were getting married soon.

However, according to an unnamed acquaintance of Kento Yamazaki, the pair split up in early 2025.

Another acquaintance of Suzu Hirose then told Josei Seven that the "turning point" for the couple came late last year.

“Due to filming commitments, Yamazaki had to be away from Tokyo for a considerable period. During that time, Hirose devoted herself to her work. She was given opportunities to take on roles that differed from her previous image," said Hirose's acquaintance.

“Hirose is the type of person who likes to consult with those around her during crucial moments. So, Yamazaki’s absence left her feeling lonely. She started to feel conflicted about not having him by her side when she wanted to see him. This led her to reflect not only on her career but also on marriage and their future together.”