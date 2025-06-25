Hong Kong boy band Mirror member Keung To rescued after falling into the sea

Hong Kong pop star Keung To, a member of the popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror, was pulled from the waters off Sai Wan district on Tuesday afternoon (Jun 24) after reportedly falling into the sea near the Western Wholesale Food Market .

According to Hong Kong media outlet The Standard, marine police responded promptly at around 4.30pm and found To conscious when they pulled him out from the water. He was first brought to the Central Government Pier before being transferred by ambulance to Queen Mary Hospital for further assessment.

Following the rescue, Mirror’s manager Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan reassured fans via an Instagram Story post, quoting To: “It was just my own carelessness, a minor accident happened. I’m fine, please don’t worry. I hope there won’t be any speculations. Really sorry for making everyone concerned. — From Keung To.”

The singer also posted a brief message on his Instagram story saying: “Don’t worry everyone. See you tomorrow.”

The cause of fall remains unconfirmed at this time.

Keung To is part of a 12-member boy group, Mirror, that debuted in 2018 after winning ViuTV's reality talent competition Good Night Show – King Maker in 2018. To made his solo debut in June 2019 and rose to fame with his single No 1 Seed.