Key things to know about the upcoming summer movie season

Superman already has a lot on his shoulders. It seems unfair to add the fate of the summer movie season to his list. But he's not alone.

Marvel Studios is also returning to theatres in a big way with two movies this summer: Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the movie business to a halt and two years after the strikes, the industry has yet to fully recover. Critics may have complained of superhero fatigue, but after several summers of depleted offerings, it’s clear that they’re a vital part of the mix.

Superheroes alone don't make for a healthy marketplace, however, and this year studios have set a full slate for every kind of moviegoer, with over 40 wide releases spanning genres.

“This is the summer where all this product that we’ve all been working on for the last few years is finally coming into the marketplace, so I’m very optimistic,” says Joseph Kosinski, who directed F1 with Brad Pitt.