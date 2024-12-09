KG of American K-pop group VCHA leaving because of 'abuse and mistreatment' by label's staff; JYP calls claims 'false'

KG Crown, a member of the all-American K-pop act VCHA, announced on Sunday (Dec 8) that she is exiting the band following "incidents of abuse and mistreatment" from certain employees at her agency JYP Entertainment.

In her announcement posted on her Instagram story, the 17-year-old, whose real name is Keira Grace Madder, added that she filed a lawsuit against the agency at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec 6.

"I made this decision back in May and am still waiting for release from my contract," she said on her Instagram story.

The singer added that she does not hold any individuals responsible, believing that "this is an issue that lies deep, embedded in the K-pop industry".



"I am not in support of working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide, nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm," she said.