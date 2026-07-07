American singer Khalid to stage Singapore concert in November

There will be four presale sessions for Khalid's upcoming concert.

The first is an artiste presale happening on Monday (Jul 13) from 12pm to 11.59pm. More information is available via Khalid's official website.

Mastercard holders and Trip.com users will then have their own presale sessions, both taking place from 10am on Jul 14 to 10am on Jul 15.

LiveNation members, on the other hand, can try to score tickets on Jul 15, from 12pm to 11.59pm.

Finally, general sales will commence at 4pm on Jul 16 via Ticketmaster.