American singer Khalid to stage Singapore concert in November
Khalid will be performing at the Star Theatre on Nov 24 as part of his It's Always Summer Somewhere tour.
It looks like Love Lies in the Star Theatre, with award-winning singer Khalid returning to Singapore after eight years. The 28-year-old R&B star, famous for hits such as Eastside, Talk and Saturday Nights, will stage his It's Always Summer Somewhere show on Nov 24 – a Tuesday – at the venue.
Khalid's last show in Singapore was in 2018, when he played at the now-defunct Zepp@Big Box.
There will be four presale sessions for Khalid's upcoming concert.
The first is an artiste presale happening on Monday (Jul 13) from 12pm to 11.59pm. More information is available via Khalid's official website.
Mastercard holders and Trip.com users will then have their own presale sessions, both taking place from 10am on Jul 14 to 10am on Jul 15.
LiveNation members, on the other hand, can try to score tickets on Jul 15, from 12pm to 11.59pm.
Finally, general sales will commence at 4pm on Jul 16 via Ticketmaster.
According to Ticketmaster, prices and the seat map for the concert will be "released on the day of the first presale".
There will also be several VIP packages for the concert, including one with a meet-and-greet session with Khalid himself.
Khalid burst onto the scene in 2017 with his debut album American Teen, which has been certified platinum. It produced the hit songs Location and Young Dumb & Broke – with the former earning a Grammy nomination for best R&B song.
Khalid followed up his success with a slew of albums, including 2019's Free Spirit and 2024's Sincere. His latest work, After The Sun Goes Down, was released in October last year.