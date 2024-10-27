The Kid Laroi’s Asia tour cancelled in email update from Sistic

Fans of The Kid Laroi, brace yourselves. The Australian singer-rapper has cancelled his concerts in Asia, including the one in Singapore at Expo Hall 7 on Nov 1.

The update was sent to ticketholders by Sistic via email in which The Kid Laroi wrote: “My fans are everything to me, and I’m always committed to delivering the best performance and experience at every show.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, continued: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Asia tour. This was not an easy choice, but I promise I’ll be back on the road soon. I can’t wait to perform and celebrate with all of you next time!”