The Kid Laroi's Asia tour cancelled in email update from Sistic
27 Oct 2024 04:50PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2024 04:51PM)
Fans of The Kid Laroi, brace yourselves. The Australian singer-rapper has cancelled his concerts in Asia, including the one in Singapore at Expo Hall 7 on Nov 1.

The update was sent to ticketholders by Sistic via email in which The Kid Laroi wrote: “My fans are everything to me, and I’m always committed to delivering the best performance and experience at every show.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, continued: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Asia tour. This was not an easy choice, but I promise I’ll be back on the road soon. I can’t wait to perform and celebrate with all of you next time!”

The same email also stated that a full refund of the tickets will be made within one to two billing cycles.

A check on Sistic’s website found this message: The event is currently not available. There is no further update on Sistic's social media platforms or those of The Kid Laroi.

News of the cancellation has also reached concertgoers in Malaysia via email. The Kuala Lumpur concert was slated for Nov 4. 
Source: CNA/bk

