Kiki Darling addresses past sexual assault conviction in apology video after Ah Boys To Firefighters exit
In his apology video, the actor and content creator said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and regrets not being transparent with his wider audience.
Actor and content creator Kiki Darling, whose real name is Hari Kishen Balakrishnan, released an apology video on Thursday (Sep 10), following his resignation from Jack Neo's upcoming film Ah Boys To Firefighters.
Hari's departure from the film came amid public backlash after his past conviction for sexual assault resurfaced in a viral video posted by content creator S Subhraaj.
In the more than three-minute video, Hari addressed his past conviction and apologised for not being transparent with his audience.
"I take full responsibility," the 26-year-old said. "And the harm that I caused the victim – there's really nothing I can do to ever undo such pain."
Hari also spoke about the period following his conviction. He was sentenced to at least six months' reformative training, a regimented rehabilitation programme for young offenders who commit relatively serious crimes.
He said he attended rehabilitation programmes and, because of the nature of his offence, underwent regular counselling with a psychologist.
"When I came out, I knew I needed to dedicate my life to move forward and to be a better person," he said.
Hari said he returned to education, completed his O Levels and enrolled in Republic Polytechnic to study culinary arts. He also began volunteering with migrant workers and other underprivileged communities.
"Somewhere along the way, I started creating comedy content as Kiki Darling, and it was something that I never expected to become such a big part of my life," he said.
"Eventually, I built a community that supported me, loved me, and believed in me online and offline."
Hari said he had initially believed he did not need to disclose his past to his wider audience because he no longer had access to his criminal records after applying for university. However, he acknowledged that he had been open about his past with some people who had supported him and given him professional opportunities.
"This is where I need to acknowledge another mistake on my part," he said. "While I had been open about my past to them, I did not extend this same opportunity and this openness to all of you, and I'm really, really, really sorry."
He acknowledged that some members of his audience felt "sad, betrayed, and angry" and said he understood their reactions.
"I became someone in the public eye, and I realised that I needed to take more responsibility for my actions, be it past, present, or future," he said.
The apology video drew mixed reactions online.
Some commenters expressed support for Hari, saying that people who have served their sentences should be allowed to change and move forward.
One commenter wrote: "He was already punished. Give him the chance to fix what he broke and move on with his life and live his best life."
Another said: "Few things can be true at the same time: Sexual assault is wrong and should be condemned, and the perpetrator can change. People should be allowed to change and do change."
Others, however, said they were unwilling to forgive his actions or support his return to the public eye.
"You don't deserve to move forward when your victim will always be scarred by your horrible act," one commenter wrote.
Another said: "Sexual assailants shouldn't be seen in the public light at all, even if they've repented."