Kill Bill actor and Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba dies at 82

Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died. He was 82.

Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died late Thursday (Aug 19) in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for COVID-19 since Aug 8, said his management office, Tokyo-based Astraia, in a statement on Friday.

He had not been vaccinated.

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called “anti-heroes” trying to survive in a violent world. He did many of the stunt scenes himself.

His overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film The Street Fighter proved popular in the US.

American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his “grindhouse” or low-budget kitsch cinema, favourites.

Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in Kill Bill.