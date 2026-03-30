Single's Inferno star Kim Go-eun gives update on relationship with fellow contestant Jo I-geon

One netizen wrote: "I thought Mina Sue was the most complicated female cast [member] of Single's Inferno, now I'm convinced it's actually this girl."

Another said: "The problem is not about them not being a couple. It’s the ambiguity and the mixed signals from her. I-geon was straightforward with her. But she kept complicating simple things."

In response to the backlash, Kim posted a comment, saying that the feelings she talked about on The TrueMan Show "were truly [her] honest feelings at the time".

"However, since there has been a change in our relationship at the present moment and because I didn’t want misunderstandings to grow, I wanted to explain things as quickly and clearly as possible," wrote Kim.

"We stayed in touch and took enough time to get to know each other, but in the end, we decided to remain as friends who support each other. Just as not every situationship develops into a relationship, we simply went through a natural process as well. I hope that the sincerity of how I felt at the time will not be distorted."