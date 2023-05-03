Kim Kardashian taking acting lessons ahead of her role in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian has started taking acting lessons. The 42-year-old star has revealed that she's been busily preparing for her upcoming role in American Horror Story.



Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kardashian told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."



She is due to begin shooting her scenes later this month.



Kardashian – who has North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, three, with rap star Kanye West – shared: "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I'm so excited."



She has enjoyed success in a number of different spheres over the years, and the reality star is now keen to test her acting skills.



She said: "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."