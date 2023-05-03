Kim Kardashian taking acting lessons ahead of her role in American Horror Story
She is due to begin shooting her scenes later this month.
Kim Kardashian has started taking acting lessons. The 42-year-old star has revealed that she's been busily preparing for her upcoming role in American Horror Story.
Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kardashian told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."
Kardashian – who has North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, three, with rap star Kanye West – shared: "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I'm so excited."
She has enjoyed success in a number of different spheres over the years, and the reality star is now keen to test her acting skills.
She said: "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."
Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/sr
