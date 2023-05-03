Logo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian taking acting lessons ahead of her role in American Horror Story
She is due to begin shooting her scenes later this month.

Honoree Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby/AFP)

03 May 2023 05:23PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 05:23PM)
Kim Kardashian has started taking acting lessons. The 42-year-old star has revealed that she's been busily preparing for her upcoming role in American Horror Story.

Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kardashian told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kardashian who has North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, three, with rap star Kanye West shared: "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I'm so excited."

She has enjoyed success in a number of different spheres over the years, and the reality star is now keen to test her acting skills.

She said: "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/sr

