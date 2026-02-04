Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton said to be casually dating
According to a source, Kardashian has "felt ready to put herself back out there recently".
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been on "a few dates recently".
The 45-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old seven-time Formula One World Champion fuelled romance rumours further when they were spotted in Paris, having flown together on a private flight from the UK.
Now an insider has confirmed that the celebrity duo are "casually" dating.
The source told Us Weekly: "She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently."
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finalised her divorce from rap star Kanye West back in 2022, and her family simply want to see her feeling happy.
The insider shared: "Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through."
Kardashian has dated the likes of comedian Pete Davidson and American footballer Odell Beckham Jr since her acrimonious split from West, while Hamilton was previously in a high-profile, on-off relationship with pop star Nicole Scherzinger.
Kardashian actually opened up about her relationship with West in January.
The brunette beauty – who has four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six, with the rapper – said on the Khloe In Wonderland podcast: "At the end of the day, we’re always family.
"I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that."
Kardashian also revealed what she's looking for in her next boyfriend.
The SKIMS founder shared: "Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable. Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing."