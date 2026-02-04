Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton said to be casually dating

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been on "a few dates recently".

The 45-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old seven-time Formula One World Champion fuelled romance rumours further when they were spotted in Paris, having flown together on a private flight from the UK.

Now an insider has confirmed that the celebrity duo are "casually" dating.

The source told Us Weekly: "She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finalised her divorce from rap star Kanye West back in 2022, and her family simply want to see her feeling happy.

The insider shared: "Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through."

Kardashian has dated the likes of comedian Pete Davidson and American footballer Odell Beckham Jr since her acrimonious split from West, while Hamilton was previously in a high-profile, on-off relationship with pop star Nicole Scherzinger.