Kim Lim says her nine-year-old son is ‘too kind’, worries he may be easily taken advantage of

In the latest episode of DNA, hosted by Rebecca Lim, billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim, joined by her nine-year-old son Kyden, talks about balancing motherhood with building a beauty empire, her relationship with him, and how she’s raising him to carry himself well despite being born into privilege.

Kim Lim, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, was raised to work hard for what she wants from a young age, with her father placing strong emphasis on character and on being a good person – values she now hopes to pass on to Kyden and her younger child, who turns two later this year.

She shares Kyden with her first husband, businessman Kho Bin Kai. The couple divorced in 2020 after more than three years of marriage but have remained on good terms and co-parent Kyden together.

At nine, Kyden has already made her proud, with Kim Lim saying he is patient, kind, respectful, and very tolerant towards his younger cousins as the eldest grandchild.

However, she admitted there were moments when she worried he may be “too kind”.