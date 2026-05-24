Kim Lim says her nine-year-old son is ‘too kind’, worries he may be easily taken advantage of
In the latest episode of DNA, the heiress-turned-entrepreneur shares how she is raising her son to value kindness and respect but also worries that he may be too gentle.
In the latest episode of DNA, hosted by Rebecca Lim, billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim, joined by her nine-year-old son Kyden, talks about balancing motherhood with building a beauty empire, her relationship with him, and how she’s raising him to carry himself well despite being born into privilege.
Kim Lim, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, was raised to work hard for what she wants from a young age, with her father placing strong emphasis on character and on being a good person – values she now hopes to pass on to Kyden and her younger child, who turns two later this year.
She shares Kyden with her first husband, businessman Kho Bin Kai. The couple divorced in 2020 after more than three years of marriage but have remained on good terms and co-parent Kyden together.
At nine, Kyden has already made her proud, with Kim Lim saying he is patient, kind, respectful, and very tolerant towards his younger cousins as the eldest grandchild.
However, she admitted there were moments when she worried he may be “too kind”.
Kim Lim said she doesn’t place heavy emphasis on academics when raising Kyden, adding: “I’m not strict at all. But okay lah, at least must pass. I don’t expect [him to get] A1.
“Most important for me is character – the character building and the respect he gives people. I think this will follow him long-term. I can be crazy, I can be loud, but I respect people and we show people respect. I think that’s very important,” she explained.
It all starts at home, where Kyden learns to interact with his younger cousins.
“I think he’s very mature because he’s very patient with all the younger kids at home,” Kim Lim said.
When Rebecca Lim asked Kyden about the instances where he has had to give in to his cousins, he replied: “I will let them play first [if we both want the same toy].”
Kim Lim added: “He’s quite good in that way. That’s why I think this has trained his maturity. I think he’s more mature than me – his patience level is really very high. So that’s why maybe, in school, sometimes, if [he gets] bullied a bit, you know kids these days are like that, he just lets it happen.”
She then shared something she often jokes about: “When I was pregnant with Kyden, I used to go to the temple and pray to Guan Yin Ma (the Goddess of Mercy) because I’m Buddhist. I always said, ‘Please give my son good character, let him be kind.’
“After these few years in school, I’m like, can I go back and retract the prayer? He’s too kind already. Can I renegotiate with Guan Yin Ma?” she added, bursting into her signature rambunctious laugh.
Even when his mother nags at him, Kyden simply responds with a nod and a simple “okay” or “yes, Mummy,” leaving Kim Lim both proud of the young man he’s becoming, but also slightly worried that he may be too easily taken advantage of.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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