Late actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly left a farewell message five months before her death

The late actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly wrote a farewell message on her private Instagram account five months before her death, according to SBS Entertainment News.

On Friday (May 23), the South Korean news outlet reported that Kim's acquaintance told them that, in September last year, the Man From Nowhere star uploaded a cryptic post on her private page where she reflected on her drunk-driving incident and thanked those who had helped her.

The full message reads: "When I die, please capture this and post it. These are the people who saved me.

"And to those who left me when I was at my lowest, I hope you reflect on what you have taken from me. I did a breathalyser test, but it came out negative, and the blood test showed a high result, but it was from the day before. There was never a blackout. Still, I fully compensated the victims. Anyway, I won’t be in pain anymore."