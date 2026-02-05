Actor Kim Seon-ho apologises and pays back taxes, agency shares in new statement amid tax evasion allegations

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho has paid additional personal income tax from past earnings from his one-person company and “sincerely bows his head in apology” in a new statement made on Wednesday (Feb 4) by his agency, Fantagio, amid recent tax evasion allegations.

Earlier this week, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang claimed that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor was operating a family-owned production company, operated under his residential address in Seoul, with his family members listed as internal director and auditor. It suggested that the company was created to evade taxes.

After Fantagio’s initial statement on Feb 1 denying all claims, saying “there are absolutely no issues whatsoever”, the agency has now released a new, lengthy statement to address how the company was formed, along with an apology from the actor and his admission to “lacking sufficient understanding” on the company operations.

The agency explained that the company was set up in January 2024 for Kim’s acting activities and theatre production, adding that all “settlement payments for his activities during that period were received through that corporation”.

After realising that “the operation of the corporation itself could lead to misunderstandings”, Kim suspended all its activities and that for more than a year, “there has been virtually no activity conducted through the corporation in any practical sense”. It added that since February 2025, all settlement payments have been made directly to Kim as an individual, with the one-person company having “no connection whatsoever”.