Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend responds to controversy

The controversy surrounding Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend continues.

On Wednesday (Oct 20), following Kim’s public apology over his actions, the unnamed ex-girlfriend also posted her own letter on the bulletin board, Nate Pann.

South Korean entertainment portals reported that the woman, known only as “A”, wrote that she had received an apology from Kim.

“I think there were some misunderstandings between us,” she wrote.

She added that there was a time when she and the actor “truly loved each other” and she didn’t feel good watching him collapse due to something she had written.

She wrote further: “I don’t want things that are different from the truth to be spread, and I don’t want our story to be exaggerated anymore. My heart is heavy because I feel that I have caused a lot of damage to many people through this incident.”

With reports of her identity spreading online, A has also announced through her lawyers that she will be taking action against the death threats and personal attacks she has received.