Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend responds to controversy
She also confirmed that she received an apology from the 35-year-old actor, and that she would take legal action against those who are sending her death threats and personal attacks.
The controversy surrounding Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend continues.
On Wednesday (Oct 20), following Kim’s public apology over his actions, the unnamed ex-girlfriend also posted her own letter on the bulletin board, Nate Pann.
South Korean entertainment portals reported that the woman, known only as “A”, wrote that she had received an apology from Kim.
“I think there were some misunderstandings between us,” she wrote.
She added that there was a time when she and the actor “truly loved each other” and she didn’t feel good watching him collapse due to something she had written.
She wrote further: “I don’t want things that are different from the truth to be spread, and I don’t want our story to be exaggerated anymore. My heart is heavy because I feel that I have caused a lot of damage to many people through this incident.”
With reports of her identity spreading online, A has also announced through her lawyers that she will be taking action against the death threats and personal attacks she has received.
According to a statement from her lawyers, as reported by Soompi on Oct 21, “A is currently suffering from severe psychological stress, to the point where it is difficult for her to even go about her everyday life” because of the personal information about her that is “being recklessly released through certain media outlets, social media, and online communities”.
The statement added that “she is facing endless attacks and even death threats based on falsehoods about her identity and personal life”.
The attorneys from law firm Best Way requested that reporters refrain from investigating A as an individual or to request for interviews. They added that they will “take all possible legal measures in response to malicious reports, posts, or comments related to A”.
The 35-year-old Kim, who played handyman Hong Du-sik in the popular series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which ended its run on Netflix on Oct 17, released a public apology on Wednesday, confirming that he was the actor mentioned in the anonymous post that surfaced on Sunday.
The post, which mentioned an unnamed "actor K", accused him of forcing his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion and misleading her with promises of marriage, only to break up with her after.
In his apology, Kim said that he had dated the person “with good intentions and feelings”. However, he had hurt her “due to (his) incompetence and lack of consideration”.
He further apologised to everyone who had trusted him and cheered him on, and to those who had worked with him on various productions, for the harm he had caused.
"I was only able to stand tall as actor Kim Seon-ho because of the people who cheered me on, but I had forgotten this fact," he added.
Kim has since been removed from several television and film projects, including season four of 1 Night, 2 Days, as well as the romantic comedy film, 2 O'clock Date.