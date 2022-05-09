Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho returns to social media 7 months after abortion scandal

K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho has returned to Instagram seven months after he was embroiled in a scandal triggered by his ex-girlfriend’s allegations that he forced her to have an abortion.

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star posted a photo of the sky on the social media platform on Saturday (May 7), a day before his 36th birthday.

He captioned it: “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.”

In October last year, just as the hit K-drama series was about to air its final episode, someone posted anonymously online that a famous actor had misled her during their relationship and urged her to get an abortion when they were dating in 2020.

After Kim was identified as the actor in question, he was swiftly dropped from several projects and brand sponsorships.

He later issued a formal apology to his ex-girlfriend, in which he said that he had dated the person "with good feelings and intentions" but had hurt her with his “incompetence and lack of consideration”.

Kim’s career rebounded shortly after, following reports that he had been willing to keep the baby and start a family.

He’s currently working on a new film with the literal title, Sad Tropics.