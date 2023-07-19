South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will have his first Singapore fan meeting in September

On Monday (Jul 17), event organiser Pulp Live World announced that Kim Seon-ho will have his first Singapore fan meeting on Sep 15 at The Star Theatre. The fan meeting is part of Kim's ongoing Asia tour which has seen him entertaining fans in Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia. As of writing, ticket prices and categories for Kim's Singapore fan meeting have yet to be announced.

For reference, ticket prices for Kim Seon-ho's Hong Kong fan meeting started at HK$980 (S$166) – with each attendee receiving an official poster and a one-to-one hi-bye session.

Kim Seon-ho made his TV debut in 2017 and has since starred in multiple award-winning hits. His 2021 drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha became one of the highest-rated shows in South Korean cable television history, with its last episode garnering over 3.2 million views.