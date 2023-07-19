Logo
South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will have his first Singapore fan meeting in September
The actor is famous for his roles in hit shows such as Start-Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

(Photo: Instagram/seonho__kim)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
19 Jul 2023 11:45AM
Actor Kim Seon-ho won the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide in 2020, thanks to his portrayal of the stoic-yet-caring Han Ji-pyeong in the hit show Start-Up. Now, Singapore fans can get up close and personal with the actor as he brings his ongoing fan meeting tour here.

On Monday (Jul 17), event organiser Pulp Live World announced that Kim Seon-ho will have his first Singapore fan meeting on Sep 15 at The Star Theatre. The fan meeting is part of Kim's ongoing Asia tour which has seen him entertaining fans in Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia. As of writing, ticket prices and categories for Kim's Singapore fan meeting have yet to be announced.

For reference, ticket prices for Kim Seon-ho's Hong Kong fan meeting started at HK$980 (S$166) – with each attendee receiving an official poster and a one-to-one hi-bye session.

Kim Seon-ho made his TV debut in 2017 and has since starred in multiple award-winning hits. His 2021 drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha became one of the highest-rated shows in South Korean cable television history, with its last episode garnering over 3.2 million views.

Source: CNA/hq

