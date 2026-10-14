Kim Soo-hyun's agency to take legal action against those spreading 'false information' about actor

Gold Medalist, the agency of Kim Soo-hyun, announced on Wednesday (Oct 14) that it is taking legal action against those who spread "false information" about the South Korean actor. The move comes after Kim, 38, was cleared of the allegation of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

It was previously alleged that Kim Soo-hyun started dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, and he was 27, with the relationship ending in 2021.

Kim Soo-hyun denied the allegation, stating that the two dated only between 2019 and 2020, after she had become an adult.

Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February 2025.

Kim Soo-hyun, once one of Korea's top stars, received significant career repercussions over the allegations, with many brands dropping him as an ambassador. He has since been slowly making a comeback, with an appearance at the recent The Fact Music Awards in Busan.