Kim Soo-hyun's agency to take legal action against those spreading 'false information' about actor
On Wednesday (Oct 14), South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, announced that it is taking legal action against those who spread false information about him. The move comes after Kim was cleared of the allegation of violating South Korea's Child Welfare Act.
Gold Medalist, the agency of Kim Soo-hyun, announced on Wednesday (Oct 14) that it is taking legal action against those who spread "false information" about the South Korean actor. The move comes after Kim, 38, was cleared of the allegation of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.
It was previously alleged that Kim Soo-hyun started dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, and he was 27, with the relationship ending in 2021.
Kim Soo-hyun denied the allegation, stating that the two dated only between 2019 and 2020, after she had become an adult.
Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February 2025.
Kim Soo-hyun, once one of Korea's top stars, received significant career repercussions over the allegations, with many brands dropping him as an ambassador. He has since been slowly making a comeback, with an appearance at the recent The Fact Music Awards in Busan.
In its notice, Gold Medalist reiterated that the authorities have concluded that allegations that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor "could not be substantiated". Therefore, they did not refer the case for prosecution.
"Accordingly, it has been confirmed that the allegations made against Kim Soo-hyun have no factual or objective basis," wrote Gold Medalist. "This matter is no longer a subject of debate in which the truth remains unverified. Rather, the falsehood of these claims has been established through official investigative findings."
The agency also mentioned Kim Se-eui – the YouTuber behind the channel HoverLab, which circulated the allegations.
"In these circumstances, please understand clearly that continuing to cite Kim Se-ui's claims or reposting, sharing or redistributing them as though they were factual constitutes further unlawful conduct that supports the criminal acts of Kim Se-ui, who has been indicted and detained, and perpetuates or exacerbates the harm caused by those crimes," wrote the agency.
Gold Medalist also warned that the scope of its legal action will extend "beyond the dissemination of false information", adding that it includes acts that damage a person's social reputation and character, posts that distort facts, as well as "indirect forms of defamation using initials, insinuations and similar expressions".
"If someone is determined to be subject to substantive legal action based on the seriousness of their actions, we intend to proceed with criminal complaints without reaching settlements," added Gold Medalist.
"Following the outcome of the criminal proceedings, we will then file separate civil lawsuits seeking compensation for business losses."