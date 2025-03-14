Kim Soo-hyun admits he dated Kim Sae-ron but denies she was a minor during relationship
According to the actor's agency's statement, Kim Sae-ron was 19 at the start of the relationship and Kim Soo-hyun was 31.
South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun's agency has released an official statement addressing the allegations that have plagued the star in recent days.
Kim Soo-hyun, best known for his roles in Korean dramas such as It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Queen Of Tears, is currently at the centre of an alleged underage dating scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died this year at the age of 24.
According to the statement by his agency Gold Medalist, released on Friday (Mar 14), the actor admitted that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron. However, he denied that the relationship took place when the actress was underaged.
He said that they were together for just over a year after she became an adult, which Korean law defines as someone who has turned 19.
The statement read: “Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.”
That would have made her 19 and 20 at that time, while he would have been 31 and 32.
“It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor,” the statement added.
Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home on Feb 16 – which happened to be Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Her death came years after she was involved in a drunk driving incident in 2022 which saw her career take a hit. The police later ruled her death as a suicide.
On Mar 10, South Korean YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, also known as Hoverlab, uploaded a video that alleged that Kim Soo-hyun was in a six-year-long relationship with the late actress and that the relationship had started when she was 15 and he was 27 and ended in 2021.
Gold Medalist denied the claims in a statement the same day and added that they would be filing a lawsuit against the channel.
However, in the days that followed, Garosero Research Institute released more images of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, with some that show the former kissing the latter on the cheek. According to the channel, some of these photos were taken when the late actress was still in middle school.
Kim Sae-ron also uploaded an Instagram story in March 2024 – at the height of Queen Of Tears’ popularity – showing a selfie of the two close together. She deleted the story within minutes.
The agency addressed these photos in the statement as well, saying: “The photos shared by Kim Sae-ron on her Instagram Stories on March 24, 2024 and those shown in Garosero Research Institute broadcast on March 11, 2025 depict private moments of the two during their relationship in the winter of 2020.”
“The outfit worn by Kim Sae-ron in those photos was released by a brand in June 2019, making Garosero Research Institute’s claim that the photos were taken in 2016, when Kim Sae-ron was a minor, impossible.”
The agency also addressed the pictures of a letter, dated Jun 9, 2018, released by Garosero Research Institute, purportedly written by Kim Soo-hyun and addressed to Kim Sae-ron.
The letter was allegedly written while Kim Soo-hyun was serving his military service which would have made him 30 years old and Kim Sae-ron 17 years old.
In the letter, Kim Soo-hyun refers to the actress as “Saero-Nero” and wrote: “It’s hard to see your face but I don’t want to burden you. All I can say is I miss you.”
Gold Medalist said: “The letters Kim Soohyun sent to Kim Sae-ron during his military service were among the letters sent to close acquaintances.”
They explained that Kim Soo-hyun, who was adapting to military life, often wrote in detail about his daily life to his friends, and that the expression "I miss you" was an expression that a soldier in the military used in a casual sense to his close acquaintances.
The agency said that the YouTube channel had “distorted the photos taken after Kim Sae-ron became an adult as if they were from her minor years and juxtaposed postcards sent after their relationship with letters from his military service to make ordinary letters appear as love letters".
Gold Medalist added that the nickname "Saero-Nero" used in the letter was Kim Sae-ron’s social media handle and had been “misrepresented as a private term used only between the two”.
The video by Hoverlab also featured an interview with a woman claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt who provided more details into the nature of the pair’s relationship and the aftermath of the late actress' drunk driving incident.
The agency also addressed the interview and said that she was “an acquaintance of Kim Sae-ron's mother” instead.
“An informant whose identity is inaccurate is distorting the facts based on a few photos that distorted the information and is spreading rumors without even going through the verification process with the person concerned,” the agency claimed.
After Kim Sae-ron’s drunk driving accident, Gold Medalist reportedly covered the 700 million won (US$480,000) compensation to affected parties.
Following the agency's statement on Mar 10, Hoverlab released a screenshot of Kim Sae-ron’s alleged text to Kim Soo-hyun after she received the certified letter demanding payment. The text, dated Mar 19, 2024, showed the actress begging Kim Soo-hyun to give her time to repay the money.
She allegedly wrote: "I’m working hard on preparing to make a comeback. I’ll gradually pay back a certain percentage with each project. I’m not saying I won’t pay it back. But if you ask me to pay back 700 million won right away, I really can’t do it. It’s not that I’m refusing to do it; I just can’t. Does it really have to go as far as a lawsuit? Please save me. I’m begging you, give me some time.”
However, the agency refuted the claims and said: “Hoverlab claims that Kim Soo-hyun’s agency pressured him to repay debts incurred from the deceased’s drunk driving accident, and that when Kim Sae-ron sought help, Kim Soo-hyun ignored her, leading to her extreme choice. However, this is not true. At that time, Gold Medalist paid off the entire remaining debt that Kim Sae-ron could not handle.”
Gold Medalist concluded their statement and said that the photos of the two individuals released by Garosero Research Institute were indeed real.
“However, that does not make HoverLab’s claims the ‘truth’. By throwing out a few pieces of evidence that attract public attention and removing the context behind them, the truth is distorted, causing many to suffer,” the agency added.
Here’s the full statement from the agency:
Hello, this is Gold Medalist.
We are issuing a statement on behalf of Kim Soo-hyun regarding the recent reports by Hoverlab Inc. (hereafter referred to as Hoverlab). Previously, Gold Medalist announced that we would release a statement next week based on verifiable evidence to refute the claims made by Hoverlab.
However, early this morning, Kim Soo-hyun exhibited signs of severe psychological instability, and we have taken measures to ensure that he can achieve absolute stability. Following Hoverlab’s report, Kim Soo-hyun has been experiencing extreme confusion due to claims that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased is attributed to him. Additionally, on the night of March 12, after Hoverlab’s broadcast, a vehicle with individuals holding cameras was stationed across from the company’s main entrance and in the parking lot until dawn. On March 13, around lunchtime, individuals with cameras were seen loitering around the building, continuing the psychological pressure on Kim Soo-hyun.
Given these circumstances, we kindly ask for your understanding as we urgently release a statement to clarify the key issues. Although this deviates from our original plan, nothing takes precedence over this matter, and we felt it necessary to communicate even if there are shortcomings.
Thank you.
Explanation regarding the rumoured relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron:
Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae-ron became a legal adult, until the fall of 2020. It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The photos shared by Kim Sae-ron on her Instagram Stories on March 24, 2024 and those shown in Hoverlab’s broadcast on March 11, 2025 depict private moments of the two during their relationship in the winter of 2020. The outfit worn by Kim Sae-ron in those photos was released by a brand in June 2019, making Hoverlab’s claim that the photos were taken in 2016, when Kim Sae-ron was a minor, impossible.
Furthermore, another photo released by Hoverlab on March 12, 2025 was taken on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, and we have secured the metadata for this photo. The photo released on March 13 can also be confirmed to have been taken on the same day, as evidenced by the matching outfits. All the photos presented by Hoverlab as evidence that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron since her minor years were taken when she was an adult. The repeated claim by Hoverlab that there are “photos taken in 2016” is unfounded, as the two were not in a relationship at that time.
The letters Kim Soo-hyun sent to Kim Sae-ron during his military service were among the letters sent to close acquaintances. As can be seen from the content, Kim Soo-hyun was adapting to military life and often wrote in detail about his daily life to his friends. Expressions of missing someone are common among soldiers and their close friends. However, Hoverlab has claimed that the two were dating since 2015, distorting photos taken after Kim Sae-ron became an adult as if they were from her minor years and juxtaposing postcards sent after their relationship with letters from his military service to make ordinary letters appear as love letters. The nickname Kim Sae-ron publicly used on social media since 2016 has been misrepresented as a private term used only between the two.
There has been much criticism directed at Kim Soo-hyun regarding their relationship. While the relationship between two adults may be a private matter, it is natural for the life of Kim Soo-hyun, who is loved by many, to be subject to public evaluation, and if that evaluation is sharp criticism, it should be taken seriously and painfully. However, due to Hoverlab’s reports, numerous false information and rumours are spreading as if they are truths even at this moment.
The informant who appeared on Hoverlab’s broadcast claimed to be a family member of Kim Sae-ron. However, according to a report from a media outlet, they are said to be an acquaintance of Kim Sae-ron’s mother. Distorted information based on a source whose identity is not even clear has led to the creation of rumours without any verification from the parties involved.
The extremely private lives of the two have been forcibly exposed by others, causing immense pain not only to Kim Soo-hyun but also to those around both individuals. After their private lives were disclosed through Hoverlab, the public’s various perspectives on Kim Soo-hyun’s choices are unavoidable. However, the past days of two adults dating and breaking up have been distorted by others, leading to the spread of countless lies even at this moment. It is incredibly painful for one person to endure such matters due to their private life. Additionally, it is an act of prying into the deceased’s private life and defaming their character.
Claims that Kim Soo-hyun ignored Kim Sae-ron’s financial issues are false:
Due to Hoverlab’s reports, Kim Soo-hyun has been portrayed as the devil who drove Kim Sae-ron to her death. Hoverlab claims that Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist pressured him to repay debts incurred from the deceased’s drunk driving accident, and that when Kim Sae-ron sought help, Kim Soo-hyun ignored her, leading to her extreme choice. However, this is not true. At that time, Gold Medalist paid off the entire remaining debt that Kim Sae-ron could not handle.
Gold Medalist worked with Kim Sae-ron to resolve various penalties related to her acting activities and compensation for merchants affected by the drunk driving incident after the accident. The total penalty amount due to the incident was approximately 1.014 billion won. During the process of determining the compensation amount, we made efforts to minimise Kim Sae-ron’s burden. Through her various efforts to repay the debt, the remaining compensation amount was reduced to about 700 million won. This process included repairing and selling Kim Sae-ron’s vehicle, which was severely damaged in the drunk driving accident, to compensate for some of the damages. This was done at Kim Sae-ron’s request, where Gold Medalist repaired and sold the non-operational accident vehicle, compensating for part of the damages. The claim made by the informant who appeared on Hoverlab that we seized Kim Sae-ron’s vehicle is a distortion of this situation.
(Penalty amount due to drunk driving incident)
Keds (Advertisement): 390,000,000 won
Bloodhounds (Drama): 700,000,000 won
Damaged Commercial Property: 24,361,852 won
Total: 1,114,361,852 won
However, despite her many efforts, Kim Sae-ron faced difficulties in her activities after the drunk driving incident and found it realistically challenging to repay the remaining amount. As a result, we determined that Kim Sae-ron was no longer able to repay her debt. Consequently, her debt was written off as a loss by us in December 2023. Our audit report dated April 1, 2024 confirms that we processed the entire claim against Kim Sae-ron as an uncollectible accounts expense.
In this process, we had to comply with the legal procedures between us and Kim Sae-ron. If we were to arbitrarily bear the penalties that Kim Sae-ron should have borne, it could lead to the establishment of a breach of trust against the executives who made that decision, and there was a risk that the costs would not be recognised as a company expense. If we lent money to Kim Sae-ron without interest or collateral without any procedures or documentation, it could be seen as providing illegal benefits to a specific individual.
Additionally, in early 2024, during the process of undergoing an accounting audit, we had to decide how to handle the claims against Kim Sae-ron. According to the advice from the law firm and accounting firm conducting the audit, if we processed the amount as an uncollectible accounts expense without any debt collection actions against Kim Sae-ron, it would be seen as us unilaterally forgiving her debt, resulting in a loss for us, which could also raise concerns about a breach of trust by our executives.
Therefore, we had to prove that Kim Sae-ron was in a state of “unrecoverable” debt, meaning she was unable to repay the amount at that time. Thus, it was necessary to confirm that we made efforts to secure our claims against Kim Sae-ron.
This is why we sent a notice to Kim Sae-ron. To proceed with the provision process for the uncollectible accounts expense, we needed to send a notice to prove that we were not arbitrarily waiving our claims against her. There was also a realistic concern that Kim Sae-ron might have to pay a gift tax corresponding to the benefits she would gain from the debt waiver. The message Kim Sae-ron sent to Kim Soo-hyun on March 19, 2024 was written in this context. We needed to follow the process to provision for the uncollectible accounts expense through the notice.
Therefore, the issue of Kim Sae-ron’s debt was entirely a matter between Gold Medalist and Kim Sae-ron. The claims that Kim Soo-hyun personally lent money to Kim Sae-ron or suddenly sought to get it back are unfounded. Kim Soo-hyun has never lent money to Kim Sae-ron, nor has he urged repayment, nor was he in a position to do so.
At the time, Kim Sae-ron, who had left our company, lacked sufficient legal knowledge regarding her debt. Thus, she sent a message to Kim Soo-hyun and not her creditor. However, Kim Soo-hyun was completely unaware of the situation between our company and Kim Sae-ron. At that time, it had been about four years since the two broke up. Kim Soo-hyun inquired about the content of Kim Sae-ron’s message to our company, and we responded to him, “It seems there is a misunderstanding as the other party lacks accurate legal knowledge, so it would not be appropriate to respond to such matters without confirmation from an expert. The company will contact Kim Sae-ron’s agency with legal experts to resolve this amicably without misunderstandings.” We also explained the purpose of the notice we sent to Kim Sae-ron.
Subsequently, on March 26, 2024, Kim Sae-ron’s side expressed through her legal representative, “We would like to express our gratitude for the sincerity your company has shown to our client over the past period, and along with this, we wish to convey our intention to take responsibility for the damages your company has incurred. With the determination of the amount of damages the client is liable for, we hope to coordinate and adjust the future repayment plan through mutual agreement.” This brought the creditor-debtor relationship between Gold Medalist and Kim Sae-ron to a conclusion, and after processing the entire claim against Kim Sae-ron as an uncollectible accounts expense, we have not demanded repayment even once.
Therefore, from Kim Sae-ron’s perspective, it can be seen that she understood she was completely free from her debt to Gold Medalist. To link the cause of her death, which occurred a year later, to this is an unreasonable claim and excessively malicious speculation. Gold Medalist understood the difficult circumstances of our former actress Kim Sae-ron and, while not seeking repayment of the loan, took care to prevent her from incurring gift tax as much as possible according to the law. Additionally, in the process of paying her penalties, we treated it as a loan with 0 per cent interest and also set the late payment damages to 0 per cent. It is only heartbreaking that this has been distorted as if we pressured her for repayment and that it has been maliciously portrayed as the cause of the deceased’s unfortunate decision a year later.
Who benefits from the unauthorised disclosure of private lives?:
Photos taken when Kim Sae-ron was an adult have been misrepresented as photos from when she was 16. An acquaintance of the deceased’s mother has been falsely identified as an aunt. After presenting visually compelling but misleading evidence, the context and timeline are subtly altered, leading to the distortion of facts. A screenshot of a single text message in which the company was being considerate of the debt issue is being used to claim that the company pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay debts. As a result, even though the debt matter was resolved a year ago, this has led to the baseless assertion that the debt issue was the direct cause of the deceased’s recent passing.
In this process, Kim Soo-hyun has been dragged into being the scapegoat for the tragedy faced by the deceased. Context is removed, and a single distorted piece of evidence turns someone into a criminal, and because they are a criminal, everything becomes a target for condemnation. Following Hoverlab’s reports, Kim Soo-hyun’s past actions are interpreted as if they were intended malevolence. Along with provocative images that unlawfully leak others’ private lives, claims that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 16 are repeated. In this process, falsehoods become established facts, spreading through the internet and generating countless fake news. It is nearly impossible for the party being condemned to refute all of this, and even if they attempt to, it requires an enormous amount of time and effort to organise the vast amount of evidence and materials. In the meantime, the party suffers irreparable damage.
The photos of the two individuals released by Hoverlab are indeed real. However, that does not make Hoverlab’s claims the “truth”. By throwing out a few pieces of evidence that attract public attention and removing the context behind them, the truth is distorted, causing many to suffer. As mentioned earlier, we believe that the public’s perspective and criticism regarding the series of events involving Kim Soo-hyun should be accepted. However, Kim Soo-hyun, simply because he is a public figure, cannot just unconditionally accept numerous falsehoods and personal attacks. The reactions to Kim Soo-hyun’s private life that have been disclosed so far, or may be disclosed in the future, are something he must endure. However, we want to ask whether it is acceptable for the private matters of two adults to be disclosed without consent and whether he should have to endure all of this due to the non-consensual disclosure of private lives.