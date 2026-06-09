Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun to shoot first ad campaign since controversy amid advertiser lawsuits
The South Korean actor will shoot a campaign for Philippine fashion brand Bench in July, his first public activity in nearly a year since the controversy involving late actress Kim Sae-ron.
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his return to the public eye with a new advertising campaign amid legal battles and lawsuits filed by former advertisers against him.
According to Korean media Soompi, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist confirmed that he “will participate in a print advertisement shoot for the leading Philippine fashion brand Bench on Jul 14."
The campaign will mark the actor’s first public activity in nearly a year following the controversy that he was dating late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. It led to the suspension of several projects and brand partnerships, including Italian fashion house Prada, Korean bakery Tous les Jours and South Korean beauty brand Dinto.
Last month, South Korean police concluded that the evidence used to accuse the actor was false and had been manipulated – including KakaoTalk screenshots and an audio recording allegedly involving the late actress which were found to have been altered or fabricated using artificial intelligence, or AI.
The actor’s legal battles, however, are not over.
According to Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, damages lawsuits filed by advertisers against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency will resume in the coming weeks.
One suit, filed by a cosmetics company and reportedly worth 2.8 billion won (US$1.8 million) is scheduled for its next hearing at Seoul Central District Court on Jul 3. A separate lawsuit filed by a health supplement company worth 3.96 billion Korean won is also expected to take place on Jul 10.
Meanwhile, the actor himself is also planning to pursue a civil damages claim – this time against YouTuber Kim Se-eui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab, who had published the materials alleging misconduct by the actor.
He also plans to increase the claim from 12 billion won to 30 billion won, according to ChosunBiz.
The civil claim comes as police arrested the YouTuber and referred him to prosecutors on multiple charges, including defamation through false facts, violations of South Korea's stalking and sexual crimes laws, intimidation and attempted coercion.
In a statement, Gold Medalist thanked the investigative and judiciary authorities, as well as fans.
"We are deeply grateful to those who raised their voices for a long time on behalf of Mr Kim Soo-hyun, who waited for the procedures set by law," it said, adding: "We sincerely thank the fans who supported Mr Kim Soo-hyun and stayed with him for a long time."