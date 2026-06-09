Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun to shoot first ad campaign since controversy amid advertiser lawsuits

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his return to the public eye with a new advertising campaign amid legal battles and lawsuits filed by former advertisers against him.

According to Korean media Soompi, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist confirmed that he “will participate in a print advertisement shoot for the leading Philippine fashion brand Bench on Jul 14."

The campaign will mark the actor’s first public activity in nearly a year following the controversy that he was dating late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. It led to the suspension of several projects and brand partnerships, including Italian fashion house Prada, Korean bakery Tous les Jours and South Korean beauty brand Dinto.