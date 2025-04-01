South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denies underage dating accusation

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun on Monday (Mar 31) denied allegations that he dated the actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage, breaking down in tears as he said he could not "admit what is not true".

Brands including Prada have cut ties with the actor amid the controversy over his relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February in a suspected suicide. She was 24.

The 37-year-old Kim said he dated Kim Sae-ron five years ago for about a year, but not when she was underage. He said a YouTube expose released in March cited testimonies and evidence that were false, including screenshots of messages that could not be from the actress.

Kim Sae-ron was born in July 2000. The age of consent in South Korea is 16.