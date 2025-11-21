South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry after dating for 10 years

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin, 36, and Shin Min-a, 41, are getting married after dating for 10 years, announced their mutual agency AM Entertainment on Thursday (Nov 20).

“The two have promised to become partners for life because of the deep level of trust that they have built over their long years of relationship,” the agency said in a statement.

“We ask for your love and support regarding the two people's decision. We also vow to support their future career as actors.”

Kim also shared the news with his online fan community via a handwritten letter. “I am writing this [letter] because I wanted to share the news first with [my fans] who have always given someone as lacking as me so much unconditional love and support,” he wrote.

“Yes, I am getting married. I plan on spending the rest of my life with the person who has already been by my side for so long. We ask for your support so our journey is even warmer.”

The wedding in Seoul is slated for Dec 20 and is said to have a small guest list of friends and family.

Shin started as a teenage fashion model and is known for her role in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) and My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho (2010).

Likewise, Kim also started his career as a model and took on his first leading role in Uncontrollably Fond (2016). In 2017, his agency announced his hiatus after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Kim returned to the screen in 2022 with Our Blues.