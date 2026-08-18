South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin coming to Singapore on Aug 20
Kim Woo-bin will be in Singapore for the opening of Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre's flagship boutique.
Popular South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin will be in Singapore this Thursday (Aug 20) to attend the opening of Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre's flagship boutique at Ion Orchard.
The 37-year-old, who is the brand's global ambassador, last appeared in Singapore in 2017 for the premiere of his film Master.
According to Kim's agency, AM Entertainment, the event will take place at 3.50pm at Ion Orchard's atrium on the first level.
Kim Woo-bin became a global sensation following his role as the rebellious Choi Young-do in the now-iconic drama The Heirs, which also starred Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye.
He recently starred in the Netflix comedy Genie, Make A Wish, which reunited him with actress-singer Bae Suzy.