Entertainment

Actress Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy Kyzen
Entertainment

“Still can’t believe my baby has finally come out to meet us,” Chia wrote on Instagram.

Kimberly Chia with her baby boy Kyzen. (Photo: Instagram/kimberlychia)

Kelly Hui
05 May 2022 11:52AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 11:52AM)
Kimberly Chia is now mother to baby boy Kyzen. The 26-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share the good news.

“So… the last few days was wild. Welcome to our World, Kyzen” shared Chia on her Instagram account on Wednesday (May 4). The post was flooded with congratulatory comments from fellow artistes, such as Pan Ling Ling and Jeanette Aw.

Chia, who is married to a 34-year-old businessman, added: “Been taking a few days to process everything that has happened. But honestly, no words can summarize how I feel now. Still can’t believe my baby has finally come out to meet us. I love him so much already. Will continue updating more on my labour story, confinement and everything that is to come!”

The NoonTalk Media artiste announced her pregnancy in October last year, and had been regularly sharing “bump updates” and all the ups and downs of her pregnancy journey on social media.

 

Source: CNA/mm

