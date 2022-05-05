Actress Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy Kyzen

Kimberly Chia is now mother to baby boy Kyzen. The 26-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share the good news.

“So… the last few days was wild. Welcome to our World, Kyzen” shared Chia on her Instagram account on Wednesday (May 4). The post was flooded with congratulatory comments from fellow artistes, such as Pan Ling Ling and Jeanette Aw.