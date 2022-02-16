Cooking competition King Of Culinary returns in multilingual format, you can sign up to audition now

Home chefs, do you think you have what it takes to be crowned the next king of the kitchen? Well, get your secret recipes ready as MediaCorp’s King Of Culinary returns – and this time, it’s bigger and better with an expanded multilingual format.

Following the success of the Mandarin version of King Of Culinary seasons one and two, the upcoming spinoff will give amateur chefs the opportunity to showcase their creativity and culinary skills by going up against some the most decorated chefs in Singapore – with the chance to walk away with up to S$20,000 in cash and bragging rights.

Sign-ups are open from now till Mar 31 and are only open to those who’ve never worked as a professional chef. Hawkers, home chefs and culinary students are eligible, though.

The competition will take place over two phases. In phase one, contestants will participate in one of three separate cooking competitions: Raja Kaiya Vecha, Raja Kulinari and 三把刀, conducted in Tamil, Malay and Mandarin, respectively.

Contestants will need to face off with a mentor chef as well as the mentor’s respective mentee over four rounds. Those who win the most rounds will stand a chance to qualify for the grand finals, where three finalists will clash in the Battle Of The Kings to emerge as the "King of Kings" and take home the cash prize.

The celebrated list of mentor chefs includes Chef Anand Kumar, who has won several notable culinary awards; Chef Bob, who’s appeared in various cooking programmes and Chef Pung Lu Tin, who’s a familiar figure as a judge in many culinary competitions.

Said Angeline Poh, Mediacorp’s Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer: “We are thrilled to launch this expanded version of King Of Culinary, across our multiple language platforms, in the search for the ultimate King of Kings among Singapore’s many talented amateur chefs.”

The four contests – Raja Kaiya Vecha, Raja Kulinari and 三把刀 (Phase 1) and Battle Of The Kings (Phase 2) – will be available on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, as well as on Vasantham, Suria, Channel 8 and Channel 5, respectively, beginning in August this year. For more information, go to mediacorp.sg/kingofculinary.