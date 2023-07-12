Kings of Leon, XG, Bibi and more join Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023's entertainment lineup

Also joining the festivities is the iconic British pop group Culture Club who will perform fan favourites like Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon at Zone 1 on Sep 16. The band’s frontman Boy George is also scheduled to perform an exclusive DJ set at hospitality facility Twenty3 on Sep 17.

The full list of performers for all three days can be seen here.

Tickets for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023 are currently available in limited amounts, with the cheapest available tier currently going at S$128 for Zone 4 Walkabout.