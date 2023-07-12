Kings of Leon, XG, Bibi and more join Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023's entertainment lineup
Previously announced performers include Jackson Wang, Post Malone and Robbie Williams
Months after announcing the initial entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023, organisers have revealed all the performers for the event, which now include American rock band Kings of Leon, Japanese girl group XG and South Korean rapper Bibi, among others.
This year's event will take place from Sep 15 to 17.
XG and Bibi will be joining 88rising's set at Zone 4 on Sep 15. The former recently went viral on TikTok with their Galz Xypher video gaining 14 million views. Bibi has been steadily on the rise. Her collaboration single with 88rising and The Weekend reached No 29 on US radio charts, becoming the best-performing single by a Korean female artiste.
Also part of 88rising's set are the previously announced Jackson Wang and Rich Brian.
Also joining the festivities is the iconic British pop group Culture Club who will perform fan favourites like Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon at Zone 1 on Sep 16. The band’s frontman Boy George is also scheduled to perform an exclusive DJ set at hospitality facility Twenty3 on Sep 17.
Tickets for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023 are currently available in limited amounts, with the cheapest available tier currently going at S$128 for Zone 4 Walkabout.