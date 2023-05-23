Kit Chan to celebrate 30th anniversary as a singer with a 3-night concert in September

Kit Chan is a name that needs no introduction. After all, almost every Singaporean will know at least one of her songs by heart. This September, Chan will be celebrating her 30th anniversary as a singer in the grandest way possible – by holding a three-night concert at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands from Sep 8 to 10.

The Little Things - Kit Chan 30th Anniversary Concert will include fan favourites as well as songs she has never performed at her concerts before. Attendees will also be the first in the world to hear her perform her 30th-anniversary song – written by long-time collaborator Tom Pan – live.

Chan said: “When I first thought about [the] 30th anniversary, it sounded like such a big thing and everyone wanted to know, ‘What are your thoughts, what are your perspectives after being in this business for 30 years?’, and I realised it was really all the little things that mattered, that kind of led me to this point, and not like, big milestones.”

Chan debuted in 1993 with her EP Do Not Destroy The Harmony. She is best known for her song Home which was one of the theme songs for Singapore's National Day Parade in 1998. Over the years, Chan has expanded her talents to musicals, with her most recent role being the late Madam Kwa Geok Choo in 2022’s The LKY Musical.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday (May 26) and will be available via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and SISTIC. Prices will range from S$88 to S$248, excluding booking fees.