Kit Chan’s Singapore concert draws Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin and other local stars

Singaporean singer Kit Chan brought her Atrium concert tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Sep 19), with fellow local music stars Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin among those in the audience.

The sold-out concert saw several familiar faces from Singapore’s entertainment scene turn up to support Chan, including actress and singer Joi Chua and actress Jeanette Aw.

According to 8world, Chan gave Chua a shout-out from the stage, revealing that she had recently been listening to her friend’s podcast and found it entertaining. She joked that she was taking the opportunity to give Chua some “free publicity”.