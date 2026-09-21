Kit Chan’s Singapore concert draws Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin and other local stars
During her sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Sep 19), Chan also paid tribute to musicians, including David Tao and the late Leslie Cheung.
Singaporean singer Kit Chan brought her Atrium concert tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Sep 19), with fellow local music stars Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin among those in the audience.
The sold-out concert saw several familiar faces from Singapore’s entertainment scene turn up to support Chan, including actress and singer Joi Chua and actress Jeanette Aw.
According to 8world, Chan gave Chua a shout-out from the stage, revealing that she had recently been listening to her friend’s podcast and found it entertaining. She joked that she was taking the opportunity to give Chua some “free publicity”.
Lin was also in the audience, seated between his mother and Sun. Chan introduced him as “my junior, JJ Lin, from back in the day”. He was seen singing along to some of Chan’s songs with Sun – the videos of which he shared on his social media.
Looking out at the friends and fellow entertainers who had come to support her, Chan thanked them for being there and joked that there were too many friends on her “home ground” for her to introduce everyone individually.
Among the veteran musicians she acknowledged were Jimmy Ye, Liang Wern Fook and Lee Wei Song. Chan joked that she had sung more of Liang’s compositions than anyone else’s. Musician Bang Wenfu, a frequent collaborator of Chan’s, was also in the audience.
The concert featured Chan’s own hits, including Hurt The Harmony, Heartache, Echoes Of Petals and Wait And Wait, alongside songs by other artists.
She performed her own renditions of David Tao’s You Drank Me Drunk and three Cantonese songs by late Hong Kong singer Leslie Cheung – Left And Right Hand; Chasing and For Ever – as a tribute to the two musicians.
Chan also sang Home during the encore, and for the finale, she closed the concert with Billy Joel’s And So It Goes.
Chan's Atrium tour began in Guangzhou, China, on May 16. Other stops include Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Shenzhen.