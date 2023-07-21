Watch the new video of Kit Chan’s Home as iconic National Day song gets a remake

It’s a song many Singaporeans know by heart and have grown up singing. With this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) just around the corner, Home has gotten a timely new remake and a video to go along with it.

Singer Kit Chan announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday (Jul 21). “I’ve done a remake of ‘Home’ on its 25th anniversary, with the blessing of (composer) Dick Lee and the wonderful support of its original producer Sydney Tan,” she wrote, adding that it was the perfect time to celebrate both the song’s milestone and her own 30th anniversary as an artiste.

Chan will be performing the remake live for the first time at The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 5 at The Meadow. She’ll also be performing it during her 30th anniversary concert shows from Sep 8 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands.

Meanwhile, the music video is already up on YouTube.