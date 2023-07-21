Watch the new video of Kit Chan’s Home as iconic National Day song gets a remake
The “more introspective” version was done to celebrate Home’s 25th anniversary as well as Kit Chan’s own 30th year in the entertainment industry.
It’s a song many Singaporeans know by heart and have grown up singing. With this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) just around the corner, Home has gotten a timely new remake and a video to go along with it.
Singer Kit Chan announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday (Jul 21). “I’ve done a remake of ‘Home’ on its 25th anniversary, with the blessing of (composer) Dick Lee and the wonderful support of its original producer Sydney Tan,” she wrote, adding that it was the perfect time to celebrate both the song’s milestone and her own 30th anniversary as an artiste.
Chan will be performing the remake live for the first time at The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 5 at The Meadow. She’ll also be performing it during her 30th anniversary concert shows from Sep 8 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands.
Meanwhile, the music video is already up on YouTube.
The video for the more contemplative and quieter remake of the iconic song features Chan going around Singapore, from visiting a hawker centre to cycling around and even gardening (perhaps a nod to her hobby as “farmer Kit”). It also includes footage of her performing the song at the NDP in 1998.
“I am no longer that starry-eyed 25-year-old belting her lungs out at her first NDP,” the 50-year-old Chan continued on Instagram.
“I am much more the woman who muses about the uncertain future, who worries a little, but then has much to be grateful for at the end of each day. I continue to find my joys and my comforts in this amazing little place that is my home.”
While she said she was unsure how Singaporeans would take to the “more introspective and personal interpretation” of the song, “I hope that they will like it, or allow for it. For better or worse, it is my own vision of Singapore, and my personal experience of it now,” she said, describing it as “a labour of love”.
“It is our gift to Singapore and all Singaporeans and those who love and admire her.”