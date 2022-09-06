Turning 50: Kit Chan looks back at her 29-year career and looks forward to playing Mrs Lee Kuan Yew

EVERYONE IS SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU PLAY KWA GEOK CHOO. WHAT MADE YOU SAY ‘YES’ THIS TIME AROUND?

Seven years ago, when they were in the initial stages of preparing for The LKY Musical, I was very excited about it! Because it was the same team that did Forbidden City: Dick Lee (music), Steven Dexter (director), Stephen Clark (lyrics) and, of course, SRT.

However, when they were actually going to stage it that same year, I had my own concert, Spellbound, and it totally clashed with the opening night. My concert was on the exact same day so I couldn't do it.

Of course, I was filled with regrets, but I went to watch the show after my concert, and I felt it was a really great production. It was a bittersweet feeling for me. I was thinking, "Oh, why did I miss this show?" But I was pretty confident, even all the way back then, that they would do a rerun at some point because it was such a good show.

And having done shows like Forbidden City or Snow Wolf Lake, which were staged a few times, I'm fully aware that a show can only get better with each restaging.