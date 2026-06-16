Kit Chan to stage first solo concert in Singapore in 3 years this September
Singaporean singer Kit Chan will return with her Atrium Live Tour, happening on Sep 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Singaporean icon Kit Chan will finally stage her first solo concert in three years in the country this September. Titled Atrium Live Tour, the concert is set to take place on Saturday (Sep 19) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Tickets for the show will cost between S$128 and S$288, and the SG Culture Pass can be used to offset the cost.
A presale for those who want to use the SG Culture Pass for this concert will run from 11am on Jun 24 to 11pm on Jun 25.
General sales will then take place on Jun 26 via Book My Show.
A household name in Singapore's music scene, Kit Chan is best known for her iconic National Day song Home, which has been remade several times over the years. Recently, she sang the theme song of the megahit drama Emerald Hill, which broke records on Mediacorp and Netflix.
Kit Chan's last full-length solo concert in Singapore was in 2023 at The Sands Theatre. Her ongoing Atrium Live Tour has seen her performing in numerous cities in China, including Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hangzhou.