Kit Chan sings theme song for The Little Nyonya spin-off series, Emerald Hill

In a statement, Kit Chan said: "Working on this theme song with two very masterful songwriters – composer Li Si Song and lyricist Mu Zi – was definitely an opportunity I do not take lightly. Despite having been in the industry for decades, a collaboration with Si Song has always eluded me; and as for Mu Zi, the last time we worked together was on a very significant song both in my career, and for many Singaporeans. He wrote the lyrics to Home.”

"Being part of the music video that was shot in the actual house where the story takes place made me feel much more engaged in the stories of these characters," she added.

Loh Woon Woon, executive producer of Emerald Hill, said: "Recognising the importance of soundtracks in storytelling, we knew Kit was the perfect artiste to bring Echoes Of Petals to life. Her exceptional artistry and theatrical flair masterfully capture the grandiosity of the song’s arrangement and profound emotional depth of its lyrics, uniquely complementing the vintage visuals of Emerald Hill’s bygone eras. We are confident that fans will be captivated, and hope they will stay tuned for the premiere of Emerald Hill!"

Set against the backdrop of a wealthy Peranakan family, Emerald Hill centres around one grand mansion, two gripping murder mysteries, and the intertwined destinies of three "Little Nyonyas". The series stars Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Ferlyn G, Zoe Tay, and Jeanette Aw.