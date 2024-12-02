Kit Chan sings theme song for The Little Nyonya spin-off series, Emerald Hill
Titled Echoes Of Petals, the song – along with its music video – was unveiled on Monday (Dec 2).
Emerald Hill, the spin-off of Mediacorp's iconic series The Little Nyonya, is set to premiere in March 2025 and now, we know who will be singing its theme song. Hint: It's someone whose voice makes Singaporeans feel at home.
Kit Chan has been announced as the singer of the ballad Echoes Of Petals, whose music video was unveiled on Monday (Dec 2). Produced by Peter Li Si Song, Echoes Of Petals is described as "mirroring the emotional depth" of Emerald Hill – weaving together themes of love and betrayal within the intricate fabric of Peranakan culture.
The song is now streaming on melisten, mewatch and the Mediacorp Drama YouTube Channel and will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on Dec 6.
In a statement, Kit Chan said: "Working on this theme song with two very masterful songwriters – composer Li Si Song and lyricist Mu Zi – was definitely an opportunity I do not take lightly. Despite having been in the industry for decades, a collaboration with Si Song has always eluded me; and as for Mu Zi, the last time we worked together was on a very significant song both in my career, and for many Singaporeans. He wrote the lyrics to Home.”
"Being part of the music video that was shot in the actual house where the story takes place made me feel much more engaged in the stories of these characters," she added.
Loh Woon Woon, executive producer of Emerald Hill, said: "Recognising the importance of soundtracks in storytelling, we knew Kit was the perfect artiste to bring Echoes Of Petals to life. Her exceptional artistry and theatrical flair masterfully capture the grandiosity of the song’s arrangement and profound emotional depth of its lyrics, uniquely complementing the vintage visuals of Emerald Hill’s bygone eras. We are confident that fans will be captivated, and hope they will stay tuned for the premiere of Emerald Hill!"
Set against the backdrop of a wealthy Peranakan family, Emerald Hill centres around one grand mansion, two gripping murder mysteries, and the intertwined destinies of three "Little Nyonyas". The series stars Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Ferlyn G, Zoe Tay, and Jeanette Aw.
