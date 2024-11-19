Angelina Jolie makes rare red carpet appearance with son Knox Jolie-Pitt, fans note his strong resemblance to his parents
Jolie and her son attended the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday (Nov 17) which honoured the likes of the late musician Quincy Jones and more.
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, 49, made a rare red carpet appearance with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, 16, at the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday (Nov 17) – held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, the United States.
Sunday's event marked the first time in three years that Jolie-Pitt had attended a red carpet event with his mother. His last appearance was at the Eternals premiere in London in October 2021, alongside four of his five siblings.
Knox Jolie-Pitt – the only biological son of Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt – sported a buzz cut and black tuxedo at the event. Fans immediately noticed his strong resemblance to his parents, with some commenting on his similarity to Brad Pitt during the latter's Ocean's Twelve era.
Others claimed he was a spitting image of his older sister Shiloh Jolie, who is 18.
In addition to Knox and Shiloh, Angelina Jolie has four other children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt (23), Pax Jolie-Pitt (20), Zahara Jolie-Pitt (19), and Knox's twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (16).
Angelina Jolie previously shared that a few of her children have been assisting her on the set of her recent works – including Vivienne on the musical The Outsiders, and Maddox and Pax on the biographical film Maria.