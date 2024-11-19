Angelina Jolie makes rare red carpet appearance with son Knox Jolie-Pitt, fans note his strong resemblance to his parents

Knox Jolie-Pitt – the only biological son of Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt – sported a buzz cut and black tuxedo at the event. Fans immediately noticed his strong resemblance to his parents, with some commenting on his similarity to Brad Pitt during the latter's Ocean's Twelve era.

Others claimed he was a spitting image of his older sister Shiloh Jolie, who is 18.

In addition to Knox and Shiloh, Angelina Jolie has four other children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt (23), Pax Jolie-Pitt (20), Zahara Jolie-Pitt (19), and Knox's twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (16).

Angelina Jolie previously shared that a few of her children have been assisting her on the set of her recent works – including Vivienne on the musical The Outsiders, and Maddox and Pax on the biographical film Maria.