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Couple gets engaged during Irish band Kodaline's concert at the Star Theatre
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Couple gets engaged during Irish band Kodaline's concert at the Star Theatre

The band even dedicated the song The One to the newly engaged couple. 

Couple gets engaged during Irish band Kodaline's concert at the Star Theatre

A Singapore couple got engaged during Irish band Kodaline's concert at the Star Theatre on Sunday (Aug 9). (Photo: TikTok/kodaline.band)

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Ainslyn Lim
12 Aug 2026 02:35PM
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Talk about a concert to remember.

Irish band Kodaline brought their Farewell Tour to The Star Theatre on Sunday (Aug 9), but for one couple, the night became about much more than the music.

The following night, the band shared a heartwarming video of concertgoers Kylie and Isaac getting engaged during the show, delighting fans online.

As Kodaline performed their iconic love song The One, Isaac dropped to one knee and proposed.

Kylie said yes.

The sweet moment caught the attention of the band, with Kylie excitedly showing off her new ring to the band's videographer.

The couple were then invited on stage, where they stood beside the band as they finished the song, with frontman Steve Garrigan dedicating it to the newly engaged pair.

The audience sang along, turning the performance into an unforgettable soundtrack to the couple's milestone.

Fans were quick to congratulate Kylie and Isaac, many saying they couldn't have picked a more perfect song or concert for the proposal.

Kodaline's Farewell Tour may mark the end of an era for the band, but for Kylie and Isaac, it was the beginning of a brand new chapter.

Safe to say, The One will always hold a very special place in their hearts.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/sr

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