Indonesian bands ST12 and Noah among artistes performing at Singapore's Konsert Galau in December
The concert, which will also feature Singapore's Taufik Batisah and other regional acts such as Setia Band, Insomniacks and D'Masiv, will be held on Dec 9 and 16 at Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Indonesian bands ST12 and Noah among artistes performing at Singapore's Konsert Galau in December

The full line-up across both nights includes Indonesian bands ST12 and Noah, as well as local singers Taufik Batisah and Sufi Rashid. (Photo: SAH Entertainment)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
18 Oct 2023 12:08PM
Prepare for two nights of hard-hitting nostalgia as 10 regional acts from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore take the stage at Konsert Galau. The concert will be held at Singapore Expo Hall 5 on Dec 9 and 16, with each night sporting different acts.

The acts that will be performing on Dec 9. (Photo: SAH Entertainment)

On Dec 9, be amazed by the likes of ST12, who ruled the airwaves in the early 2000s with hits like Aku Masih Sayang (I Still Love) and PUSPA. Joining them is Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah, as well as other regional acts such as Setia Band, Insomniacks and D'Masiv.

The line-up on Dec 16. (Photo: SAH Entertainment)

The fun continues on Dec 16 as Indonesian icons Noah (formerly known as Peterpan) take the stage and delight fans with their classic hits. Also performing that day are Indonesian acts Kangen Band, Judika and Cakra Khan, as well as local singer and SAH Entertainment founder Sufi Rashid.

Tickets for Konsert Galau are now available for sale via Sistic, with prices starting at S$88. VIP benefits include a T-shirt and lanyard.

Source: CNA/hq

