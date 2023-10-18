Indonesian bands ST12 and Noah among artistes performing at Singapore's Konsert Galau in December

The fun continues on Dec 16 as Indonesian icons Noah (formerly known as Peterpan) take the stage and delight fans with their classic hits. Also performing that day are Indonesian acts Kangen Band, Judika and Cakra Khan, as well as local singer and SAH Entertainment founder Sufi Rashid.

Tickets for Konsert Galau are now available for sale via Sistic, with prices starting at S$88. VIP benefits include a T-shirt and lanyard.