Korean actors pursue Hollywood instead, as beauty standards and ageism limit roles at home

When actor Amy Baik was cast in a South Korean commercial last year, she thought she had landed a promising gig.

But after filming wrapped, she was shocked to learn that both the director and advertiser had cut her scenes – not because of her performance, but because she lacked a facial feature prized in South Korean beauty standards.

“The reason was that I don’t have double eyelids,” said Baik, 26.

“After receiving that feedback, I started to reconsider what kind of appearance Korea wants," she said, adding it "made me wonder how I can survive as an actor in South Korea.”

That experience pushed her toward a different market. The global success of Parasite, Minari and Squid Game has opened doors for South Korean performers in Hollywood – and spawned a cottage industry of consultants helping actors navigate American casting.