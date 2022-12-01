K-drama in Singapore: Stars of Squid Game, Snowdrop and Reply 1988 in town for Disney showcase

But the spotlight was on Korea, with some of the actors from upcoming shows gracing the event’s blue carpet and appearing on stage to share details of what audiences can expect on Disney’s streaming service from next year onwards.

The cast of Connect – the highly anticipated crime drama directed by legendary Japanese director Miike Takashi – walked the blue carpet to raucous cheers from fans.

Adapted from a webtoon, the show stars Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in as an immortal known as a “connect”, who is kidnapped by a gang of organ hunters determined to take his eye. Reply 1988’s Go Kyung-po plays the main antagonist, a serial killer terrorising the people of Seoul. Rounding up the cast is Kingdom’s Kim Hye-jun.

The trio took the stage during the showcase, alongside their Japanese director, to share their excitement regarding the show, which is set to launch on Disney+ on Dec 7.