Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption "forever". A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed on Sunday (Oct 17) that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.

The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.