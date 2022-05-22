Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit Portofino, Italy for a long wedding weekend

Notably absent was Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney's three children. They took to the streets again Saturday on their way to lunch, Kourtney in a veil and short black dress emblazoned with a likeness of the Virgin Mary.

The wedding was to be held at some point over the weekend at the rented Castello Brown, a castle built in the Middle Ages overlooking the Gulf of Portofino, according to TMZ.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are known for their PDA and didn't disappoint in Portofino, where they were seen Friday on a boat sharing a kiss in the abundant sun – she in a T-shirt of her beau's band and he in his favourite style condition: Shirtless with his multiple tattoos on display.